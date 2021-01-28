Weedsport schools given 'fiscal stress' designation by state for second straight year

For the second year in a row, the Weedsport Central School District has been included on the state comptroller's office list of districts facing some level of fiscal stress.
The office recently released data on its findings through state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System. The system determines if a district is in "significant fiscal stress,” “moderate fiscal stress,” is “susceptible to fiscal stress” or is determined to not fall within any of the levels of financial stress.
Weedsport was one of 31 districts determined to be under some kind of fiscal stress, a news release from the office said. The district was given the "moderate fiscal stress" designation. This most recent determination is more severe than the "susceptible to fiscal stress” classification Weedsport received from the comptroller's office last year.
Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O'Connor and treasurer Stacie McNabb said via email that they attribute their most recent designation to a decrease in fund balance "and a lack of cash on hand." They said the district made $234,000 in technology purchases in October 2019 to be covered by the Smart Schools Bond Act. The bond act was meant to provide upgraded equipment, technology and infrastructure to schools and was approved by state voters in a referendum during the November 2014 general election.
The purchases were initially covered by the district, with the idea that it will get that money back once the SSBA funds are released, but that hasn't happened yet. That state money will be used to restore Weedsport's fund balance back to an acceptable level, O'Connor and McNabb said.
"The 'moderate fiscal stress' designation is a system that was put into place to indicate the potential of fiscal stress, however it does not necessarily indicate that the district is currently having financial problems," they said.
O'Connor and McNabb said the state comptroller's office allows local governments, including schools, to use some fund balance to keep tax tax rates low, "and/or maintain services in the face of short-term economic fluctuations, or just to reduce an unnecessarily large fund balance."
The district has used a portion of its fund balance to cover revenue shortfalls when needed in recent years, O'Connor and McNabb said, to preserve programs and help reduce the annual tax impact on district residents "in lieu of appropriate levels of state aid."
"Over the past two years, the district has seen its foundation aid frozen and is currently dealing with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic aid reductions. We’re also limited in the amount of revenue we can generate because of the property tax levy cap," O'Connor and McNabb said. "As we enter uncertain economic times due to the pandemic, we are gradually trying to reduce our deficit and our reliance on reserves to balance our budget. The goal is to continue to monitor expenses while looking for cost saving opportunities, and begin preparing for potential aid restrictions in future budgets. With the possibility of Federal funding levels falling short in upcoming years, we are preparing to bring this to current budget discussions, to reduce the future dependency the District could have on reserves to offset the loss of money."
When the Weedsport received the "susceptible to fiscal stress" rating last year, the district said in a news release at the time that it was because of a decrease in unassigned fund balance due to the district making a payment toward debt service of $400,000.
Weedsport had said in January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools across the country, that it would take action to boost its reserve funds and that since the district wouldn't be paying off such a large loan for that next year, it expected the fund balance to return to where it was.
The comptroller's office said in the news release from earlier this week that the central New York and northern regions of the state had the highest percentages of districts in fiscal stress. Weedsport was the only Cayuga County-area district to be on the office's most recent list.
