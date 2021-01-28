Weedsport schools given 'fiscal stress' designation by state for second straight year

The purchases were initially covered by the district, with the idea that it will get that money back once the SSBA funds are released, but that hasn't happened yet. That state money will be used to restore Weedsport's fund balance back to an acceptable level, O'Connor and McNabb said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The 'moderate fiscal stress' designation is a system that was put into place to indicate the potential of fiscal stress, however it does not necessarily indicate that the district is currently having financial problems," they said.

O'Connor and McNabb said the state comptroller's office allows local governments, including schools, to use some fund balance to keep tax tax rates low, "and/or maintain services in the face of short-term economic fluctuations, or just to reduce an unnecessarily large fund balance."

The district has used a portion of its fund balance to cover revenue shortfalls when needed in recent years, O'Connor and McNabb said, to preserve programs and help reduce the annual tax impact on district residents "in lieu of appropriate levels of state aid."