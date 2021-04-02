Weedsport schools proposing $7.6 million capital project

Weedsport is also planning to rebuild its outdoor track and put in a turf field. The district feels the outdoor track and field area is in need of a total revamp due to wear and tear both naturally and from use over the previous 20 years since it was installed.

"The newly installed turf field would allow for soccer, field hockey, and football practices and games to be played on the surface while also allowing baseball and softball teams to hold practices when their sports playing fields are too wet in early spring and/or during rainy periods," the district said.

When considering the track upgrade and turf playing field's durability, the district expects the track and turf field would be used for many more months of the year, including as a classroom for physical education classes, which are taken by every student. Community members are also able to use the instruction's facilities and grounds to exercise.

"The District will be ensuring accessibility to the field by restructuring the walkways to both of the bleacher-areas while also installing accessible bathroom facilities near the field for public use," the release said. "While ushering the District into the 21st century regarding the track and turf upgrade, the District is being mindful to maintain the small town, prep school atmosphere which has long been a part of the sports experience at Weedsport by ensuring that watching games from ‘the hill’ will remain unchanged. The expected bleacher and press box replacements, which are part of the proposed capital project, will not change the viewing experience for fans, friends, and family members from their traditional hillside perch."

