In lieu of a recent decision by the New York State Education Department, two Cayuga County districts are asking for community input regarding a new nickname for their athletic programs.

The Weedsport Central School District is conducting a survey, and is welcoming email responses, for ideas to replace the school district’s longtime “Warriors” nickname.

Weedsport committed to a new nickname in April, following a Board of Regents vote that finalized a ban on all Native American-themed nicknames — including Warriors.

In a news release directed toward community members, the school district said, “We are appreciative and understanding of the history that is tied to our logo and nickname and the passion our school community feels toward each. Many of us have deep memories tied to victories and moments of triumph from our student-athletes over the years. This does not change any of the achievements made on various playing fields. However, we have an obligation to follow the decision and we will honor the mandate as written by our state officials.

“We value the opinions and feelings of those who call Weedsport home, and the students who currently walk our school hallways need to have a role in how our search for a new logo and nickname moves forward.”

Weedsport is accepting survey submissions through 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 6.

Once email and survey options are submitted, the school district will also review suggestions from its student government organizations at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Each organization will identify their top three choices.

A committee, featuring students, faculty, administration, parents, alumni and coaches, will evaluate nickname suggestions to select final choices.

Weedsport’s Board of Education will make the final determination on the school district’s new nickname and logo.

“It is wholly understood that we will not find a universally accepted choice for a logo and nickname as individual suggestions are delivered with passion and hopefulness. However, through this process it is our District’s ambition to finalize a logo and nickname that represents our school colors of green and white, is linked to our Weedsport community, and offers a unique illustration of the pride our educational stakeholders possess for Weedsport Central School District,” the school district said.

A date for the final determination was not included.

Last month, the Southern Cayuga school district also committed to changing its nickname from “Chiefs,” following the Board of Regents’ decision.

“It is crucial to recognize that the perspectives within Native American communities are diverse, and not all individuals or tribes share the same opinion on this matter. It is essential to respect their perspectives, concerns, and cultural heritage when making decisions about mascots or symbols that represent their identity,” the school district said in a memo on its website.

Southern Cayuga plans to create a mascot advisory committee, which will include students, coaches, community members, board members and staff, to decide a new nickname.