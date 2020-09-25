Weedsport student tests positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials are working out the details of when Weedsport Elementary School will have students return after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district was informed Friday that an elementary school student was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. The student has been placed in mandatory isolation by the Cayuga County Health Department, and the health department is investigating the situation to determine who may have had contact with the student.

Superintendent Shaun A. O’Connor said in a letter posted on the district's website Friday that Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School will be open on Monday, Sept. 28, and that the health department will guide the district in the decision to re-open the elementary school.

"The District is assisting the Health Department in the contact tracing process by providing names, addresses, and phone numbers of any person who may have had contact," O'Connor said. "Based on this information it will be determined as to which individuals need to be placed into mandatory quarantine. The Cayuga County Health Department will communicate with those individuals directly. Throughout the entire process, the District will continue to communicate with state and local health departments."