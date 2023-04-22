Weedsport Central School District has considered a mascot change in the past, but ultimately deferred to the status quo.

In lieu of a recent statewide mandate, Weedsport has now committed to removing its "Warriors" nickname.

The school district announced on Wednesday that it will be retiring its current mascot, as well as the related imagery that depicts a Native American man in a headdress, following a New York State Education Department vote earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the NYSED Board of Regents decided unanimously on an addition to the Dignity for All Students Act, which will prohibit the use of indigenous nicknames. The decision now specifies which nicknames will be disallowed, and includes mascots such as "Indians," "Warriors," and "Raiders."

Removal is not required for school buildings or districts that include a tribal nation in their name, such as Southern Cayuga High School.

Applicable school districts must commit to a name change by this June and have related imagery removed from their district buildings by June 30, 2025. Failure to do so could result in the NYSED withholding state aid.

“We will not hurry into any change process while being mindful of any deadlines established by the regulations. Now that the reality of the situation has set in, we will digest the broad strokes decision and seek to understand and apply any additional information and clarification from the NYS Education Department as the conversion is initiated,” Weedsport Superintendent of Schools Shaun O’Connor said in a press release.

“We hope that we can use this opportunity to come together and move forward with a nickname and mascot that unites us and highlights our tight-knit community.”

The school district did not specify a timeline or process for deciding Weedsport's new nickname.

Weedsport is one of two Cayuga County school districts that currently hold Native American-related nicknames. Southern Cayuga's current mascot is the "Chiefs."

In an email to The Citizen, Southern Cayuga Superintendent Patrick Jensen said the school district is waiting on further guidance from the state before announcing a final decision regarding its nickname.

In a November memo sent to New York state's school districts, the NYSED said that Native American mascots would be prohibited moving forward, while referencing a recent court case involving the Cambridge Central School District and its "Indians" nickname.

The NYSED also cited a 2001 memorandum from former Commissioner of Education Richard Mills, that requested all boards of education "end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical."

Following the NYSED's memo, it was immediately unclear exactly which nicknames would be included in the ban. Central New York school districts such as Liverpool and Westhill use "Warriors" as their nicknames, but depict a Roman or Greek warrior as their mascot instead of a Native American.

One of the major concerns voiced by school districts is the financial cost of removing applicable imagery, including within building walls, on athletic fields or for teams' uniforms.

In response, the NYSED has cited various forms of potential financial aid, including building aid for projects that exceed $10,000.

“The Department believes that the importance of prohibiting offensive or stereotypical imagery outweighs any attendant costs. Additionally ... most of these expenses could have avoided by phasing out team names, mascots, or logos decades ago. …Claims of sudden, expected costs could have been mitigated, if not avoided, with better planning," the NYSED said in a public comment period in early April.

Weedsport considered a mascot change in 2013 after the district received public complaints that the current mascot was offensive to Native Americans. After forming a 15-person committee and allowing for public comment, the district decided against a mascot change.