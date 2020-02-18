Weedsport woman aids in virus quarantine efforts in California

According to a news release by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Sowles was among 160 physicians, nurses, paramedics, IT specialists, and other staff deployed to Travis. During and after disasters and emergencies, professionals from NDMS may supplement the public health and medical response at the request of the state, the department said, and can be called into action to provide temporary medical assistance to U.S. citizens and their dependents who have been identified by the Department of State as having returned, or been brought from a foreign country, to the U.S. because of illness, war, threat of war, or a similar crisis.