Wegmans addresses mask enforcement after Cayuga County fine gains attention

Wegmans responded on Wednesday after renewed attention to its refusal to sign a consent order in Cayuga County acknowledging that it violated the state COVID-19 mask mandate.

In a statement posted to its Twitter account, the supermarket chain — which is based in Rochester and has 104 locations, including a store in Auburn — said that customers are "required to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores in accordance with applicable local or state mandates."

"Anyone who enters our stores without a mask is approached by one of our people and offered a free mask," the company wrote. "Through ongoing monitoring, we continue to see 99% compliance with the mask mandates from our customers. Thank you to all who voluntarily comply."

Wegmans also updated a section on its website titled, "Customer Face Covering Mandates." The passage is similar to the statement released by the company, which reiterates that there is 99% compliance with the mask mandates from its customers. However, it add that "[w]hile we would love for that to be 100%, we have to balance that 1% with the risks of asking our employees to confront unmasked customers."