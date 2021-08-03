Wegmans: Employees required, customers encouraged to wear masks

Wegmans has updated its mask policy after new guidance from federal, state and local health departments.
The supermarket chain, which has 106 stores in New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, said Tuesday that they "strongly encourage all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask while shopping with us."
The company added that, as of Tuesday evening, employees are required to wear masks in stores.
Wegmans previously allowed vaccinated customers to go maskless in its stores. Unvaccinated customers were asked to wear masks — similar to state mandates that were in place.
The change in Wegmans' policy follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new recommendation that vaccinated individuals wear masks due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the presence of the Delta variant.
The CDC classifies Cayuga County as a county with "substantial" transmission of COVID-19 because there are at least 50 cases per 100,000 people. If a county is in that category, it's recommended that residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks.
Wegmans has a store in Auburn, Cayuga County's only city.
But there are other New York counties, including Onondaga, where Wegmans has stores and the CDC has determined that there is substantial transmission of COVID-19. While counties aren't imposing mask mandates, they are encouraging residents to wear face coverings in public settings.
In addition to masks, federal, state and local leaders are asking more individuals to get vaccinated. According to the CDC, 70.1% of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose. Nearly half of the population (49.1%) is fully vaccinated.
