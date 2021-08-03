Wegmans: Employees required, customers encouraged to wear masks

Wegmans has updated its mask policy after new guidance from federal, state and local health departments.

The supermarket chain, which has 106 stores in New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, said Tuesday that they "strongly encourage all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask while shopping with us."

The company added that, as of Tuesday evening, employees are required to wear masks in stores.

Wegmans previously allowed vaccinated customers to go maskless in its stores. Unvaccinated customers were asked to wear masks — similar to state mandates that were in place.

The change in Wegmans' policy follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new recommendation that vaccinated individuals wear masks due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the presence of the Delta variant.