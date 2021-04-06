Wegmans to open COVID-19 vaccination appointments for people 18 and older

On the same day New York will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, Wegmans will allow adults age 18 and older to schedule vaccination appointments at its stores within the state.
Wegmans announced that eligible adults can begin scheduling appointments at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Appointments can be scheduled online at wegmans.com/pharmacy or by calling 1-800-207-6099.
Appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a news release. This scheduling period is for appointments from April 8 through April 14.
COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made at Wegmans locations in and near Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and the Southern Tier. The Southern Tier region excludes Ithaca and Johnson City, the company said.
For the upcoming appointments, Wegmans will have the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. While Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose vaccine, Moderna requires two doses. Wegmans said the vaccine offered at each location will be noted when individuals schedule their appointments.
The supermarket chain did not disclose how many doses it received for this week's appointments.
Wegmans initially offered COVID-19 vaccinations at select pharmacies in mid-January. Now, the company said the vaccine is being offered at nearly all of its 48 New York stores, including Auburn. The only stores not offering the vaccine are the company's two New York City-area locations — Brooklyn and Harrison.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that universal eligibility would be achieved on Tuesday when all New Yorkers age 16 and older would become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. That followed the state's decision to lower the eligibility threshold from age 50 and over to 30 and over.
By expanding eligibility to all adults in New York, Cuomo is beating the May 1 deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden urged states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by that date.
Numerous local health departments, medical facilities and pharmacies are offering the COVID-19 vaccine. It is also available at state-run sites, such as the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County. Appointments for the state-run sites can be made at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.