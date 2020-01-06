A little more than a month before a statewide ban takes effect, Wegmans will remove single-use plastic bags from every New York store, including its Auburn location, by the end of January.
The supermarket chain announced the bags will be removed on Monday, Jan. 27. The company announced in April 2019 that it would eliminate plastic bags from its stores.
The 2019-20 state budget included language to ban single-use plastic bags. There are some exceptions, such as bags used in grocery stores to package meat or produce. But the carryout plastic bags provided at cash registers will no longer be available.
The ban will take effect March 1.
The bag ban included an optional 5-cent fee for paper bags that could be imposed by cities and counties. Sixty percent of the revenue from the fee would go to the state. The remaining portion would go to local governments.
Wegmans said Monday that it will charge 5 cents for paper bags at stores in cities and counties that don't institute the fee. That decision follows a pilot program at two stores in Corning and Ithaca. At those Wegmans locations, plastic bags were eliminated and the stores charged a 5-cent fee for paper bags.
Jason Wadsworth, packaging and sustainability manager for Wegmans, said 20% of the bags used at all Wegmans stores are reusable. But at the Corning and Ithaca locations where plastic bags were eliminated and a 5-cent fee on paper bags was introduced, customers mostly use reusable bags. Only 20% of the bags used are single-use paper bags.
Wegmans will donate the proceeds from the 5-cent paper bag fee to a local food bank.
"By adding a charge for each paper bag, our hope is to incentivize the adoption of reusable bags, and in time, achieve our goal of eliminating all single-use bags," Wadsworth said.
This story will be updated.