Weinstein in isolation at western NY prison after testing positive for COVID-19

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), said he could not comment on Weinstein's situation or elaborate on any inmate's health record due to privacy rules.

Powers acknowledged the union has urged state corrections officials to immediately suspend all "non-essential" transfers of inmates from one state facility to another as well as the transporting of local jail prisoners to the state prisons during the ongoing health emergency.

"There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility," said Powers.

The producer of "Shakespeare in Love," a film for which Weinstein was awarded an Oscar, is in prison for raping an actress in 2013 and performing oral sex on a production assistant in 2006.

The officials who said Weinstein has tested positive spoke on the condition of anonymity, noting they were not authorized by the corrections agency to publicly comment on the situation.