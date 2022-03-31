Well-known Auburn WWII veteran passes away at 99

Robert Strohm, an Auburn resident who served in Europe with the Navy during World War II and later became a beloved presence in his adopted hometown, passed away on Wednesday. He was 99.

A native of Kansas City, Strohm tried to enlist in the Navy the day after Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese, he told The Citizen during a 2020 interview for a profile of him. He was delayed by a couple months due to a medical issue. But he spent the next few years serving in the European theatre on the USS Oberon, an attack cargo ship, as a pharmacist's mate 3rd class.

Over those years, Strohm saw intense action in Nazi territory four times: In Morocco in November 1942, in Italy in July 1943 and September 1943, and in France in August 1944.

One of Cayuga County's last surviving World War II veterans, Strohm was repeatedly called a hero for his years of service. But he didn't believe that's true, he told The Citizen.

"To me, the hero is the guy left laying on the beach, not the one who came back," he said. "They're the heroes."

After the war, Strohm settled in Auburn, where he started a family and worked at International Harvester and the American Locomotive Co. He also became active with several community organizations, including Polish Falcons and St. Hyacinth and Holy Family churches. Wegmans was his "second home," he joked, as he spent most mornings at the store's café, chatting with friends.

'They're the heroes': Auburn WWII veteran shares story of his service AUBURN — People have been telling Robert Strohm he's a hero for more than half a century. He still insists that he's not.

In his later years, Strohm had became so well-known in the community that his Oct. 12 birthday was celebrated with parades of cars and emergency vehicles past his Nelson Street home.

One reason Strohm was so well-known was his "World War II Veteran" hat, which he was rarely seen without. Proud but not boastful of his service, he also stayed close with fellow veterans of World War II and other wars in the Cayuga County area. In 2017, he took a bus trip with some of them to see the war memorials of Washington, D.C., through Operation Enduring Gratitude.

"It is a crushing loss for the Operation Enduring Gratitude family," the organization wrote on Facebook, "and all those whose lives were improved by knowing this great man."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

