WellNow providing faster COVID-19 test results at urgent care centers in NY, Auburn

This could help address one of the concerns raised by the health department about WellNow's practices. In April, county health officials said that the urgent care centers weren't reporting COVID-19 test results to the department.

In New York, positive COVID-19 test results must be reported to health departments within 24 hours. According to the local health department, there have been cases involving people who tested positive at WellNow but the county wasn't notified of the result. That's significant because it's the county's responsibility to isolate positive cases and identify close contacts who need to be quarantined.

It was a longstanding problem and not limited to WellNow's urgent care center in Auburn. That led Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, to say at a Cayuga County Board of Health meeting last month that if residents need to get tested for COVID-19, "Don't go to WellNow."

A WellNow spokesperson told The Citizen at the time that all results are reported to the state's electronic clinical laboratory system and that reporting delays affected less than 1% of all COVID-19 tests.