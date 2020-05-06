WellNow Urgent Care offering COVID-19 testing at CNY offices, including Auburn

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WellNow Urgent Care is now offering two types of COVID-19 testing at its central New York facilities, including the office in Auburn.

The company said in a news release that molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and blood antibody serology testing are now available for people who have — or recently had — COVID-19 symptoms. Tests are available seven days a week with no appointments needed.

The molecular (PCR) test, like a flu test, requires a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if a patient has COVID-19. Antibody testing uses a blood sample to determine the presence of antibodies in response to a recent or past COVID-19 infection. Additionally, antibody testing can suggest if an individual may have some protection from the virus and help identify potential plasma donors.

WellNow said that all patients will be screened in their car, provided a mask, and brought directly to a private patient room for evaluation and testing. Both tests are highly accurate, and the two accepted forms of COVID-19 screening used by health providers, and validated by the FDA. Labs are overnighted, with results returned three to five days later through an online portal located at www.mybostonheart.com.