WellNow Urgent Care offering COVID-19 testing at CNY offices, including Auburn

WellNow Urgent Care is now offering two types of COVID-19 testing at its central New York facilities, including the office in Auburn.
The company said in a news release that molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and blood antibody serology testing are now available for people who have — or recently had — COVID-19 symptoms. Tests are available seven days a week with no appointments needed.
The molecular (PCR) test, like a flu test, requires a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if a patient has COVID-19. Antibody testing uses a blood sample to determine the presence of antibodies in response to a recent or past COVID-19 infection. Additionally, antibody testing can suggest if an individual may have some protection from the virus and help identify potential plasma donors.
WellNow said that all patients will be screened in their car, provided a mask, and brought directly to a private patient room for evaluation and testing. Both tests are highly accurate, and the two accepted forms of COVID-19 screening used by health providers, and validated by the FDA. Labs are overnighted, with results returned three to five days later through an online portal located at www.mybostonheart.com.
“Bringing both types of COVID-19 testing to our communities in Central New York is a top priority right now,” WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford said in a statement. “As New York prepares to reopen, providing all our communities with answers to their COVID-19 questions is as much our responsibility as is making sure all our centers remain a safe and welcoming place for all urgent care needs.”
Testing is available at 271 Grant Ave., Auburn, and WellNow offices in Cicero, Clay, DeWitt, Fairmount, Fayetteville, Liverpool, Oneida, Oswego and Rome.
“These COVID-19 tests offer Central New York reliable screening that provides patients clarity on their symptoms and helps guide the best course of action for their care,” WellNow Urgent Care Chief Medical Officer Tanvir M. Dara said in a statement. “Furthermore, using the collective data from these tests may offer a deeper understanding on how widespread the virus is within our communities, helping to inform greater decisions about the health and safety of all.”
