AURORA — Wells College put its newly renovated tennis and pickleball facilities to use Saturday while acknowledging the woman who made them possible.

A dedication ceremony for the courts was held at the Aurora-based private institution that morning, with a local group of pickleball players having matches afterwards. The roughly $200,000 it cost to renovate the four tennis courts, two of which now contain pickleball courts, was covered by the estate of Debra Dahn, who graduated from the college in 1978 and was an advocate for women's tennis.

Members of the local pickleball group played against each other in pairs, complimenting each other when someone would make a solid hit. Marion Hares, a 1983 Wells graduate and a member of the group, said they appreciated playing on the new courts and added that the dedication ceremony allowed them show their gratitude to Dahn and the college.

"We're full of gratitude to those who made (the new courts) happen," said Jessie DeWitt, a group member and a 1979 Wells graduate.

Tara Ruckh, Wells' director of athletics, said prior to the dedication that the tennis courts were in "rough shape" before the new work was done. The renovation is also meant to revitalize the college's women's tennis program, which has been defunct for about seven years. Wells currently hopes to have the program running again by fall 2024.

The local group previously played pickleball on the college's tennis courts. The pickleball courts added within them helps accommodate the group, as "Wells is so entrenched in the community," Ruckh said. The college intends to offer a pickleball class to students by next spring. Ruckh said she's glad the renovated courts can provide students "another opportunity to compete" while helping the group.

"Any time we can do upgrades for athletic facilities here," Ruckh said, "I couldn't be happier."