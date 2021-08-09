Wells College awarded $1 million federal grant for water plant upgrades

After learning that it needed to make significant improvements to its aging water treatment plant, Wells College in Aurora sought federal funding to finance the project.

On Monday, the college received the news. It has been awarded a $1 million grant through the Northern Border Regional Commission, which provides federal funding for "critical economic and community development projects" in the Northeast, according to its website.

Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter told The Citizen that the water treatment plant, which is used for the college and the village of Aurora, is nearly 90 years old and is in need of a new diatomaceous earth, or DE, filter system. DE systems can filter tiny contaminants in the water supply.

The DE filter system is a critical part of the flow of water from Cayuga Lake to water towers for the college and village. Each day, 85,000 gallons of water are pumped from the lake and pass through the filter system.

Gibralter said the college was told by health officials that the water treatment plant needed a new DE filter system. But the college couldn't afford it without assistance from an outside source.