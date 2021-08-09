Wells College awarded $1 million federal grant for water plant upgrades

After learning that it needed to make significant improvements to its aging water treatment plant, Wells College in Aurora sought federal funding to finance the project.
On Monday, the college received the news. It has been awarded a $1 million grant through the Northern Border Regional Commission, which provides federal funding for "critical economic and community development projects" in the Northeast, according to its website.
Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter told The Citizen that the water treatment plant, which is used for the college and the village of Aurora, is nearly 90 years old and is in need of a new diatomaceous earth, or DE, filter system. DE systems can filter tiny contaminants in the water supply.
The DE filter system is a critical part of the flow of water from Cayuga Lake to water towers for the college and village. Each day, 85,000 gallons of water are pumped from the lake and pass through the filter system.
Gibralter said the college was told by health officials that the water treatment plant needed a new DE filter system. But the college couldn't afford it without assistance from an outside source.
Wells applied for the grant through the Northern Border Regional Commission. The application was supported by Cayuga County's federal representatives, namely Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. John Katko.
"This federal funding will enable the college to replace filters within its aging water treatment plant, helping to ensure that the college and (Aurora) will have continued access to clean drinking water," said Katko, who has supported funding for the commission in the past.
If Wells did not receive the grant, the backup plan was to increase the water rate paid by village residents. It would have been a significant increase, according to Gibralter, to cover the $1 million project.
Thanks to the grant, the worst-case scenario has been avoided.
"We'll be able to do the upgrades and it won't cost the residents of the village of Aurora anything," Gibralter said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.