Wells College commencement pushed back due to coronavirus
EDUCATION

Wells College graduates gather at the college's commencement May 2019.

 Kelly Rocheleau

Wells College has pushed back its 2020 commencement ceremony into the summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Aurora-based private institution moved its 152nd commencement ceremony from May 16 to a tentative date of Aug. 8, the college said Friday.

“Our seniors have been deprived of their final semester on campus due to this international health crisis,” college president Jonathan Gibralter said in a news release. “I have promised the class of 2020 that I have no intention of moving to a 'virtual' commencement or canceling it entirely, as some other colleges have chosen to do. Our students and their families deserve to gather at a ceremony that celebrates their accomplishments in a safe way that also pays tribute to the college’s longstanding traditions."

The college will announce this year's commencement speakers at a later date. Wells shut down on-campus classes last month due to the pandemic. The college said most students haven't been on campus since leaving for spring break in early March, and almost all faculty and staff are working remotely for the remainder of the spring semester.

