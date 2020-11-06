Wells College delays reopening campus after more COVID-19 cases

Wells College is extending its pause on in-person classes and campus activities after learning that it has several new COVID-19 cases.

The Aurora college said in a news release Friday that six members of the campus community have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Wells originally moved classes to online-only and shut down on-campus events through Monday, Nov. 8, when earlier this week the first member of its campus community tested positive.

With the newly confirmed cases, the restrictions are now in effect until Nov. 15.

College President Jonathan Gibralter said in the news release that six people at Wells are now in isolation with COVID-19, and contact tracing from those cases identified 12 more individuals who will be quarantined.

Christopher Pollock, spokesman for Wells College, said Friday that the five latest positive cases all came from within the pool of 242 individuals who were tested Wednesday. A total of 174 people were tested Tuesday, but all of those results were negative. The college intends to retest all members of the campus community next week once dates and times are solidified.