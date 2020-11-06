Wells College delays reopening campus after more COVID-19 cases

Wells College is extending its pause on in-person classes and campus activities after learning that it has several new COVID-19 cases.
The Aurora college said in a news release Friday that six members of the campus community have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Wells originally moved classes to online-only and shut down on-campus events through Monday, Nov. 8, when earlier this week the first member of its campus community tested positive.
With the newly confirmed cases, the restrictions are now in effect until Nov. 15.
College President Jonathan Gibralter said in the news release that six people at Wells are now in isolation with COVID-19, and contact tracing from those cases identified 12 more individuals who will be quarantined.
Support Local Journalism
Christopher Pollock, spokesman for Wells College, said Friday that the five latest positive cases all came from within the pool of 242 individuals who were tested Wednesday. A total of 174 people were tested Tuesday, but all of those results were negative. The college intends to retest all members of the campus community next week once dates and times are solidified.
Students are still being allowed to go outdoors on campus, provided they are wearing masks at all times and following other health and safety regulations such as social distancing. Students can also still go to the dining hall to pick up meals.
Athletic facilities, Long Library and the on-campus pub will stay closed throughout the restriction period, but the dining hall will be open for its normal hours for only takeout meals.
The college also said students can return home for Thanksgiving early. Wells plans to shift to remote instruction following the Thanksgiving break, which is scheduled to begin Nov 21. Classes are scheduled to end on Dec. 11, with final exams taking places Dec. 14–18. The spring 2021 semester is scheduled to begin on Feb. 1.
Pollock said in-person restrictions could potentially continue through Thanksgiving, depending on future testing results. He added that "about 95%" of the results of the tests from this past week have come in, so they are currently waiting on less than a dozen testing results.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.