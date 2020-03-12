Wells College directs students in Italy to return to U.S.

With the Italian government extending a mandatory closure of higher education institutions this week, Wells College is now instructing the students enrolled in its study-abroad program in Florence to return home.
While some other colleges and universities had already shut down programs in Italy due to the high rate of novel coronavirus infections in that country, Wells had been keeping its program going, citing the relative low number of cases in the part of Italy where its institute was located.
Last week, Italy ordered all college institutions to cease operating through March 15. On Tuesday, that order was extended until at least April 3, prompting Wells to make the decision to shut the program down, spokesman Christopher Pollock said.
Wells, a private college based in Aurora, for years has held its program in the central Italian city. A total of 173 students, who all hail from different colleges, were in Wells' program at Lorenzo de' Medici — The Italian International Institute. The college has said the study abroad program generates about 18% of the college's operating budget.
Prior to this week's decision, Wells had given students in the program the option to enroll in a distance learning program and stay in Italy but not physically attend classes at the host institute. It also worked with students who chose to return to the United State.
Students who do return are being directed under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The decision on the program Italy comes as Wells also announced this week that the ongoing spring break at its main campus in Aurora would be extended another week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.