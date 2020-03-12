Wells College directs students in Italy to return to U.S.

Prior to this week's decision, Wells had given students in the program the option to enroll in a distance learning program and stay in Italy but not physically attend classes at the host institute. It also worked with students who chose to return to the United State.

Students who do return are being directed under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The decision on the program Italy comes as Wells also announced this week that the ongoing spring break at its main campus in Aurora would be extended another week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.