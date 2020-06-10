Wells College finishes strong in recycling challenge

Wells College placed well in the annual RecycleMania competition, an eight-week program where colleges and universities promote waste reduction activities on campus and report the amount of recyclable materials and landfill trash they collect each week.
This year's competition began Feb. 2 and was slated to end March 28, but was shortened to March 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wells finished No. 46 out of 145 schools nationally and No. 3 out of 17 New York state schools in the diversion category, which measures a school's recycling rate as a percentage of its overall waste generation. The college finished No. 11 nationally and No. 1 in the state in per capita, where schools compete to collect the most combined paper, cardboard, bottles and cans on a per-person basis.
Wells also finished Nos. 168/18 in waste minimalization (production of the least amount of recyclables, food organics and trash), Nos. 146/17 in total recycling, Nos. 11/3 in food service organics (organic material donated to people, fed to animals, used as biofuels, or composted) and Nos. 7/3 in e-waste electronics recycling.
The college's recycling intern, Brittany Anderson ('21), also participated in the Game Day Basketball Challenge. She collected and weighed trash, recyclables and food waste at the end of the final Wells women's home game Feb. 22, and posted 71.9% diversion of recyclables. That put the college at No. 13 nationally and No. 1 in the state.
For more information on Wells College and its recycling program, visit wells.edu/sustainability.
