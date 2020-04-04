Wells College holds virtual open house to reach out to for potential students

"You can really just allow yourself to be comfortable with who you are as a person and I think it's reasonable to expect that people will probably accept you for whoever you end up being," Grover said. "And that is something that you don't necessarily feel in high school regardless of where you're going to high school and I think in a lot of cases it's something that you don't really feel in your undergraduate experience either. I would say that most people probably become comfortable with themselves later in life just from life experience, but the fact that Wells kind of forces you to be in retrospective and figure out who you are and show that to the community and be embraced for it is really unique."