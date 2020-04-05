Wells College holds virtual open house to reach out to potential students

Although the Wells College campus is open to just essential employees due to the coronavirus pandemic, that isn't stopping the institution from reaching out to prospective students.
The Aurora-based college closed its doors last month and is utilizing distance learning. On Saturday, the college held a virtual spring open house through the video conferencing service Zoom. Administrators and others associated with the college spoke about their experiences and answered questions from potential students.
Gerard Turbide, vice president for enrollment services, said Friday one of the most important elements of the college search for students and their families is the campus visit. While people can't come to the college during the outbreak, he said, the college wanted to hold an event where people could meet those they might interact with during such a visit, is why the virtual open house included panelists such as administrators, a current current and a teacher.
"For a lot of families, that moment when they get to walk on the campus and interact with students and faculty in particular really solidifies for them whether it's a good fit," Turbide said. "And the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for families concerning those options, so what we wanted to offer something online that would, to some extent, provide that opportunity and so for us that means connecting families with the people who make up the Wells College community."
Turbide was one of 10 people who spoke at the virtual open house, with the panelists answering questions through a chat system. Other panelists included college president Jonathan Gibralter, provost Cindy Speaker, professor Naimh O'Leary, Matthew Rash, parent of two current Wells students, and current Wells junior Dana Grover.
Charles Kenyon, the college's Dean of Students, praised the students he has worked with at Wells.
"I've been in higher education for over 40 years, and I have to say the students at Wells just amaze me every day. They're caring, they're forthright, they make a lot of demands and keep my feet to the fire so that we provide the kind of community students want, so I hope you're willing to come tell me how we can make Wells work for you."
Grover said she loved Wells and praised the people she's met through the college and its alumni network. She said the virtual presentation has "opened my eyes to the fact that Wells is my home."
"I'm getting a little sad right now because I'm not there, and that is kind of heartbreaking for me," she said. "But what that, I hope, shows to you is that Wells is such an amazing place to grow as a person. I feel like I've grown immensely in my three years here at Wells and I'm excited to return in the fall. Hopefully we can do that."
"It takes a while for students to recognize that the faculty not only are there for them during their office hours but they actually want them to be there," Speaker said. "They want them to be there, they want them to come visit and talk about what they're learning in classes or if they're struggling, to connect them with the resources."
Turbide asked "what makes Wells College different?" "We're all very weird," Grover joked.
"You can really just allow yourself to be comfortable with who you are as a person and I think it's reasonable to expect that people will probably accept you for whoever you end up being," Grover said. "And that is something that you don't necessarily feel in high school regardless of where you're going to high school and I think in a lot of cases it's something that you don't really feel in your undergraduate experience either. I would say that most people probably become comfortable with themselves later in life just from life experience, but the fact that Wells kind of forces you to be in retrospective and figure out who you are and show that to the community and be embraced for it is really unique."
Gibralter said he hopes that the prospective students watching the event will "keep an opportunity to join us at Wells foremost in your hearts and foremost in your minds."
"At a time when our world is feeling more and more isolated, please know that at Wells it is very hard to be isolated in our community, so be well, take care and we hope that we'll you again very soon," he said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
