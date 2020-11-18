Wells College moving online until start of spring semester

After halting in-person classes and campus activities following several positive COVID-19 cases, Wells College has extended that pause for the remainder of the semester.
After canceling activities through Nov. 15, "there was only week left of classes," Wells spokesperson Chris Pollock said Wednesday.
Pollock that the only positive cases the college has had have been six members of the campus community that Wells had already reported, and most of them have since recovered. The college originally began the on-campus shutdown earlier this month after the first person in the campus community tested positive.
As had been previously announced, after the Thanksgiving break the remainder of the semester will be completed remotely. Classes end Dec. 11, and final exams are Dec. 14-18. Online classes will resume Nov. 30 when the break ends.
One reason the college is having students finish up the last few weeks of the semester online, Pollock said, is because of the increased possibility of COVID-19 cases going up as the weather became colder.
"The other reason is we wanted to cut down on the amount of travel that's students were doing during the semester," he said. "So if they were going to leave campus for Thanksgiving, come back again and then leave again for Christmas, that's a lot of back-and-forth. Any time that there's movement, there's obviously potential for spreading the virus unintentionally."
Most students will depart this weekend, Pollock said. About 18 students asked for permission to stay on campus for part or all of the break, and the college was able to accommodate that, with any fees related to that being waived. Testing for students before they go home was available Wednesday and will be available again Friday.
Pollock said the college plans to begin the spring semester Feb. 1, with an aim to have students return to campus in phases as they did in August for their current semester.
