Wells College part of documentary on college during COVID-19

Wells College in Aurora is among the schools featured in "COVID on Campus," a new audio documentary by American Public Media Reports.
The documentary covers the threat the coronavirus poses to higher education institutions. Producers Sasha Aslanian and Stephen Smith also explore how the economic, social and health pressures of the pandemic disproportionately affect students of color and those from disadvantaged communities, as well as broader issues of equity and change in higher education.
The documentary features interviews with Wells President Jonathan Gibralter, professor Dan Rosenberg and some students there.
The main topic of the segment is the financial uncertainty of the Aurora college, which the board of trustees voted in early July to reopen this fall. The documentary also covers the loss of Wells' study-abroad program in Florence, Italy, ways the college is working to enroll more students, and the logistics of reopening the school during the pandemic.
"Our reopening plan would include having all students tested by their primary care physicians before they return to campus," Gibralter said on the program. "And then they'd have to be tested once they arrive. And anytime they leave campus, student teaching, internships heading home on weekends, so it's going to be this process of continually having to test people. So we've said that we need on the low end 50,000 test kits to make it through next year."
Other schools in the documentary include MacMurray College, Holy Family College, Northland Pioneer College and Florida International University.
The documentary is accessible at apmreports.org/episode/2020/07/29/covid-on-campus. American Public Media's stories also air on radio stations across the country.
For more information, visit apmreports.org.
Wells College is moving forward with plans for the fall semester after its trustees approved…
