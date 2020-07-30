Wells College part of documentary on college during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wells College in Aurora is among the schools featured in "COVID on Campus," a new audio documentary by American Public Media Reports.

The documentary covers the threat the coronavirus poses to higher education institutions. Producers Sasha Aslanian and Stephen Smith also explore how the economic, social and health pressures of the pandemic disproportionately affect students of color and those from disadvantaged communities, as well as broader issues of equity and change in higher education.

The documentary features interviews with Wells President Jonathan Gibralter, professor Dan Rosenberg and some students there.

The main topic of the segment is the financial uncertainty of the Aurora college, which the board of trustees voted in early July to reopen this fall. The documentary also covers the loss of Wells' study-abroad program in Florence, Italy, ways the college is working to enroll more students, and the logistics of reopening the school during the pandemic.