Wells College's study abroad program in Italy still on amid coronavirus outbreak

Wells College's study abroad program in Italy is still being held as the coronavirus outbreak continues in the country.
Wells has held its program in the central Italian city Florence for years. A total of 173 students this year, all who are from other colleges, are in the Wells program at Lorenzo de' Medici — The Italian International Institute. Wells President Jonathan Gibralter, previously said the study abroad program generates about 18% of the college's operating budget.
Wells spokesman Christopher Pollock said the college has been monitoring the situation "extremely closely" and has been in daily communication with students and Wells staff and with the students' parents. He said the college has been providing information on preventive measures from getting the disease, which has reported cases around the world, including hundreds in Italy.
You have free articles remaining.
Pollock said he is aware of one coronavirus case in Florence but that is not involved with Wells; most of the cases in Italy have been in the northern region. He said the institute houses other programs there, and Wells has also been in contact with the institute's leadership, which has been communicating with local Italian authorities. The decision to suspend classes would be made by the institute.
"We are in constant contact with our counterparts in Florence and we are keeping tabs on a situation that is fluidly evolving," he said.
Syracuse University announced Tuesday it will close its academic program in Florence and help students return to the United States.
Pollock said "should there be any changes," the college is prepared to respond accordingly and will keep all parties informed through daily updates.
"Many students and families have told us they are satisfied to remain in Florence and take the necessary precautions, Pollock said. "At the same time, Wells College understands and respects the needs of individual families to make their own decisions about their own students' participation in the program."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.