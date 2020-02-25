Wells College's study abroad program in Italy still on amid coronavirus outbreak

Wells College's study abroad program in Italy is still being held as the coronavirus outbreak continues in the country.

Wells has held its program in the central Italian city Florence for years. A total of 173 students this year, all who are from other colleges, are in the Wells program at Lorenzo de' Medici — The Italian International Institute. Wells President Jonathan Gibralter, previously said the study abroad program generates about 18% of the college's operating budget.

Wells spokesman Christopher Pollock said the college has been monitoring the situation "extremely closely" and has been in daily communication with students and Wells staff and with the students' parents. He said the college has been providing information on preventive measures from getting the disease, which has reported cases around the world, including hundreds in Italy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}