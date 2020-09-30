Wells College secures $935K grant from federal government

Wells College was awarded a $935,000 five-year federal grant to assist students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Aurora-based private college was awarded the grant by the U.S. Department of Education through the TRIO Student Support Services program, a news release said. Beginning with the current year, the grant for the first year is $187,025, while the remaining funds will be distributed over the following four years.

The support services program is a personal and academic support program meant to boost retention and graduation rates among students from low-income backgrounds or students who are first-generation college students, in addition to people with disabilities. It includes academic and personal support services such as tutoring, academic advising, career counseling, mentorship, financial literacy and post-graduate preparation.