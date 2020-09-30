Wells College secures $935K grant from federal government

Wells College was awarded a $935,000 five-year federal grant to assist students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The Aurora-based private college was awarded the grant by the U.S. Department of Education through the TRIO Student Support Services program, a news release said. Beginning with the current year, the grant for the first year is $187,025, while the remaining funds will be distributed over the following four years.
The support services program is a personal and academic support program meant to boost retention and graduation rates among students from low-income backgrounds or students who are first-generation college students, in addition to people with disabilities. It includes academic and personal support services such as tutoring, academic advising, career counseling, mentorship, financial literacy and post-graduate preparation.
“Receiving this grant is evidence of Wells’ commitment to supporting all of our students from admission through graduation,” Charles Kenyon, dean of students and principal investigator under the grant, said in the news release. “In the fall of 2019, over 57% of our students were eligible for support under the Student Support Services program. This grant will allow us to annually provide 100 eligible students from disadvantaged backgrounds with a continuum of wrap-around support to address academic, personal, financial and social issues that impact their performance.”
Through the grant, Wells will be able to dedicate extra resources for various student services areas including course advising, financial and economic literacy skills, tutoring and mentoring, course advising, understanding and applying for financial aid and guidance in applying to graduate or professional schools, the college said.
By boosting support in these areas, the goal is to remove the academic, social and financial barriers that can negatively affect rates of persistence and graduation for eligible students, compared to their peers. The institution was in competition with more than 1,700 colleges across the country for the grant.
“It is almost unheard of for a college to be awarded a TRIO grant the first time they apply and this is a tribute to the outstanding team who worked on the grant proposal,” Jonathan Gibralter, Wells College president, said in the news release. “Last spring, Wells received a New York State Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program grant (CSTEP) and for Wells to receive a federal TRIO grant and a NYS CSTEP grant in the same year is a remarkable achievement.”
