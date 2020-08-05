Wells College students from restricted states will need to quarantine upon arrival

Pollock said that 50 roughly students are set to come from states currently on the advisory list, though that could change as states are added or removed. Half of the residence hall Dodge Hall will be used as quarantine housing for the out-of-state students. Those students will have their own bedrooms and have food delivered to them on the same schedule as Wells' regular dining hall. Pollock said staff will be trained on how to check on those isolated students daily and resources for mental health and academic support will be available.

Students who want to stay at home and take courses remotely can apply for special accommodations, provided they supply documentation of them having a medical condition listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website that could increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19, Pollock said.

Every student will need to take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of getting to campus, the school's website said, and "campus community members will be required to participate in mandatory testing, regardless of symptoms, on a recurring basis."