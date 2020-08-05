Wells College students from restricted states will need to quarantine upon arrival

Students coming from restricted states will have to quarantine for 14 days under Wells College's plan to reopen campus.
Wells Director of Communications and Marketing Christopher Pollock said Wednesday in an email there are 387 students currently registered for fall courses. He noted most students live on campus, outside of a handful of commuters.
The district's new protocols include masks being used by every person on campus while in public areas and while around others, six feet of social distancing, frequent hand washing and everyone taking a brief screening questionnaire every day.
Under a phased-in method for getting students back on campus, students will be asked to pick a specific date and time for arriving at campus. New first-year and transfer students will arrive Aug. 21 or 22 and returning students can come back Aug. 25-28. All students will have an opportunity to ask for a specific date and time.
People showing up from a state on New York's list of travel restricted states or from outside the United States will need to quarantine for 14 days. Those who need to quarantine will be allowed to arrive as soon as Aug. 17 in order to finish self-isolating before classes begin two weeks later. Students coming from restricted states may also quarantine elsewhere in New York at their discretion. Classes are scheduled to start Aug. 31.
Pollock said that 50 roughly students are set to come from states currently on the advisory list, though that could change as states are added or removed. Half of the residence hall Dodge Hall will be used as quarantine housing for the out-of-state students. Those students will have their own bedrooms and have food delivered to them on the same schedule as Wells' regular dining hall. Pollock said staff will be trained on how to check on those isolated students daily and resources for mental health and academic support will be available.
Students who want to stay at home and take courses remotely can apply for special accommodations, provided they supply documentation of them having a medical condition listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website that could increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19, Pollock said.
Every student will need to take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of getting to campus, the school's website said, and "campus community members will be required to participate in mandatory testing, regardless of symptoms, on a recurring basis."
Any student with a positive test result or "is experiencing severe COVID-like symptoms" and doesn't want to go home will be given an isolation room and daily meals, and the college will report any positive test results to the Cayuga County Health Department.
Wells has created a Title IX and COVID-19 Compliance Officer position to handle the daily logistics of working with quarantined students and communicating with them.
"If a student tests positive or has symptoms, then obviously they have to be placed in isolation. It's a more severe situation than even quarantine," he said. "Being in isolation, obviously, that is hard for anybody and so we want to be absolutely sure that students who are in quarantine or isolation can get the mental health support services and other services that they might need.
"Obviously we want to do everything we can do to preserve the safety and health of everybody on campus and by extension, everybody that these people would come into contact with," he said. "So it's not just about us here on the Wells campus, it's about everybody we're connected to in any way. We're part of a broader society and we all play our own part."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.