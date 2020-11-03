Wells College suspends in-person classes, campus activities due to COVID-19 case

Wells College in Aurora is shifting to remote learning and suspending in-person activities after a member of its campus community tested positive for COVID-19.

The college announced Tuesday that in-person classes and campus activities will be suspended through Sunday, Nov. 8.

"While it is unfortunate that we have our first case of COVID-19 on campus, it is not a surprise given the recent surge in cases in our region and throughout the country," said Jonathan Gibralter, president of Wells College. "Since the summer we have had contingency plans in place to address our response to this type of situation, and we notified our campus community this morning upon learning of the positive test result."

Christopher Pollock, a spokesman for Wells College, confirmed that the college was notified of the positive result Tuesday morning. When Cayuga Health Services notified the college on Monday that there were 179 negative results from testing conducted on campus Thursday, Oct. 29, they believed all the results were negative.

However, CHS informed the college Tuesday that there was a positive case. That was in addition to the 179 negative results. There were also additional negative results, Pollock said.