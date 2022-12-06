Wells College to celebrate 50 years of Title IX with event

The Aurora college will host a reception at 6 p.m. followed by a campus discussion from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Art Exhibit Room of Macmillan Hall on the 170 Main St. campus. The discussion will include Erienne Roberts, the deputy director of athletics and senior woman administrator of Ithaca College; Dawn Meza Soufleris, Ph.D., vice president for student development and campus life at Montclair State University; and Ellen J. Staurowsky, Ed.D., professor of media arts, sciences and studies at Ithaca College.

Wells Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Physical Education Mike Lindberg, who is also coordinator of Wells' sports management minor, said in a news release, “I am so pleased that Wells College is sponsoring this program celebrating 50 years of Title IX. Wells College was founded on the principle that women should have access to an equal, if not better education, than men. Though the original intent of Title IX had little to do with athletics, this legislation did more to fortify the opportunities for women to get the same educational experience through athletic participation as men. There is much more work to be done and I encourage our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community to attend this historic event.”