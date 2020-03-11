Wells College to extend spring break due to coronavirus concerns

In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Wells College has decided to extend its ongoing spring break by a week.
The Aurora-based school made the decision to push back the return of students to campus on Wednesday, the same day Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all state-run schools, including Cayuga Community College, will be moving to a distance learning model in an effort to prevent the disease from spreading.
For Wells students, classes had been scheduled to resume on Monday, March 16. The new date for resuming classes will be Monday, March 23. The college also said it will continue to monitor the situation, and additional actions could be taken.
Before students went on spring break at the end of last week, Wells communicated with the campus community to urge caution. On a dedicated page on its website, the Aurora-based college said while there haven't been "no reports of any member of the campus community" contracting the coronavirus, the college has been monitoring the situation in partnership with its community medical center, the Cayuga County Health Department, and the New York State Department of Health.
The college also requested that every student traveling away from campus fill out a form detailing where they were traveling for the matter, no matter the destination. In a page on the request, the college asked students to not return to campus if they feel sick. They were also asked to contact their local care provider who can assess their condition. Anyone exhibiting symptoms will need to self-quarantine for 14 days before they can come come back to campus.
Those staying on campus during the break are asked to call the community medical center before they visit the office. Wells Provost Cindy Speaker said in an update on virus precautions to faculty that per college policy, "international travel to countries with U.S. State Department Travel Advisory levels of 3 and 4 is restricted." These areas include Italy, China and South Korea.
"For any travel, I urge you to be prepared. Know what the impact of the virus is on your planned destination. Also be aware that your travel may become restricted due to public health and safety precautions," Speaker said.
Speaker had also told faculty to prepare for alternatives to classroom instructions.
"Should it be determined that the campus needs to suspend residential operations this semester, we need to be prepared to offer students alternate instruction so that they can complete their coursework and earn academic credit. To that end, I am asking faculty to be prepared to provide alternate instruction opportunities," she said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.