Wells College to extend spring break due to coronavirus concerns

In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Wells College has decided to extend its ongoing spring break by a week.

The Aurora-based school made the decision to push back the return of students to campus on Wednesday, the same day Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all state-run schools, including Cayuga Community College, will be moving to a distance learning model in an effort to prevent the disease from spreading.

For Wells students, classes had been scheduled to resume on Monday, March 16. The new date for resuming classes will be Monday, March 23. The college also said it will continue to monitor the situation, and additional actions could be taken.

Before students went on spring break at the end of last week, Wells communicated with the campus community to urge caution. On a dedicated page on its website, the Aurora-based college said while there haven't been "no reports of any member of the campus community" contracting the coronavirus, the college has been monitoring the situation in partnership with its community medical center, the Cayuga County Health Department, and the New York State Department of Health.

