An assistant district attorney for Cayuga County is going to be honored as an outstanding alumnae by Wells College.
Amanda Casselman is one of two graduates who will receive the 2019 Young Alumni Award from Wells College during a dinner Friday at the Aurora campus, according to a release from the college.
The alumni award recognizes "extraordinary professional and personal achievements, civic engagement and legacy of service to their alma mater," the release reads.
“I am honored to be considered for this award. I hope that I can help impact other young adults, as much as the amazing Wells alumnae and alumni have impacted me," Casselman said in the release.
You have free articles remaining.
The college noted that Casselman has returned to campus since her graduation in 2011 to speak on panels and in classes about law school and how her education has helped throughout her career.
In August, she spoke at the Honor Code signing ceremony and was one of the alumni who participated in the fall Opening Convocation Ceremony as a candle lighter, the release said. She is also a class representative for an organization of recent Wells College graduates.
Casselman was an ADA in the Special Victims Unit in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, before coming into her current position in Cayuga County in 2017. She grew up in Aurelius and Auburn, then attended the New England School of Law in Boston after graduating from Wells College.