Wells College to require COVID-19 vaccine for fall semester

Wells College explained that it established the requirement "with the expectation that the vaccines will receive full FDA approval before the fall semester begins." The decision was also based on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American College Health Association and other health authorities that are urging individuals, especially those in congregate living areas, to get vaccinated.

There will be exemptions for medical reasons and religious beliefs, according to the college.

Colleges and universities view the vaccine as a way to resume normal operations after many shifted to remote learning during the pandemic. The vaccinations could also prevent disruptions in learning due to positive COVID-19 cases and exposures.

During the spring semester, Wells reported 20 positive cases — 13 on-campus and seven off-campus — out of nearly 6,300 tests.

"We were more successful than most colleges and universities in preventing the coronavirus from becoming widespread on campus during the past year," Gibralter said. "That said, Wells College is designed primarily as a residential, in-person learning community, and we know that the only way we will be able to safely resume all aspects of that experience is through widespread vaccination efforts."

