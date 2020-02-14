Wells College to welcome Auburn artist for week of events

Wells College is partnering with an Auburn artist to present a week of Black History Month programming.
The Aurora campus will welcome producer, composer, vocalist and educator Sean McLeod beginning with a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
McLeod will present his original work "A Soundtrack for Harriet Tubman," featuring songs that form the foundation of the Harriet Tubman Freedom Music Festival, a multi-time Syracuse Area Music Award nominee. McLeod will also perform songs from his latest project, "The Peace Album," a fusion of blues, jazz and gospel music. The concert will be followed by a Q&A talk-back with the audience about diversity and inclusion. It will take place in Phipps Auditorium in Macmillan Hall on the campus, 170 Main St., Aurora.
McLeod will also conduct an interactive lecture and Q&A, "Conversations in Color," exploring the experiences of people of color in education, corporate America and more on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The event is for the Wells community only, and not open to the public.
Finally, McLeod will host a dance workshop, "Sean McLeod's Move: MT (McLeod Technique) Afro Hip-Hop" at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the dance studio on the second floor of the Schwartz Athletic Center. The workshop is free and open to the public, and no dance experience is necessary.
McLeod comes to the campus through Wells' Office of Student Equity and Inclusion as part of its Black History Month programming, which also includes an open mic night, a screening of the movie "Harriet," a master class in protest music and the grand opening of the college's new multicultural center.
"Inclusion is something you do on purpose, and the mechanism of inclusion is invitation,” McLeod said in a news release. “You must invite those that do not look like you and do not have the same access as you to that table of access you are sitting at, and then give them the mic."
For more information, visit wells.edu.