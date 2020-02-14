Wells College to welcome Auburn artist for week of events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Finally, McLeod will host a dance workshop, "Sean McLeod's Move: MT (McLeod Technique) Afro Hip-Hop" at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the dance studio on the second floor of the Schwartz Athletic Center. The workshop is free and open to the public, and no dance experience is necessary.

McLeod comes to the campus through Wells' Office of Student Equity and Inclusion as part of its Black History Month programming, which also includes an open mic night, a screening of the movie "Harriet," a master class in protest music and the grand opening of the college's new multicultural center.

"Inclusion is something you do on purpose, and the mechanism of inclusion is invitation,” McLeod said in a news release. “You must invite those that do not look like you and do not have the same access as you to that table of access you are sitting at, and then give them the mic."

