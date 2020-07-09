Wells College trustees approve plan to operate in fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wells College is moving forward with plans for the fall semester after its trustees approved a 2020-21 budget this week.

The Wells College Board of Trustees met Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the financially challenged school's future after a fundraising campaign brought in about $4 million through the end of June.

Wells spokesman Christopher Pollock said trustees on Wednesday approved a 2020-21 fiscal year budget that keeps the college's operating. Wells President Jonathan Gibralter said Thursday the budget is in excess of $19 million.

"I think that our entire community is incredibly happy and relieved the college has a path forward. I want to say on behalf of our students and their families, I know this has been a stressful time of waiting but a lot of people stepped up to support Wells, and that's kind of been the history of Wells," Gibralter said."Caring people always step up and always are willing to assist during the good times and the difficult times."