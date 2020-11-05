Wells loosens self-quarantine for students after COVID-19 case

Gibralter said in the Facebook post that due to the forecasts of sunny weather, a change to the self-quarantine requirement was made "to allow students to leave their residence hall and go outside, but only while wearing masks outside as well as inside, and keeping the required (six) feet of social distance."

Gibralter said the modification should assist with students' physical and mental health and allow them to take advantage of the weather.

"I think it's just a nice thing because the weather is going to be so nice the next few days," Pollock said Thursday.

He added the college felt that due to those Nov. 3 tests all coming back negative, "that was giving us a little more confidence to be able to ease up a little bit on that restriction."

Gibralter also said in the Facebook post that the contact tracing for the case identified just one other individual with exposure and "that person had already returned home last weekend, prior to learning of the case on campus."

"We will continue to monitor both community-wide test results and the individual who had exposure to see if any new positive cases occur — but we are hopeful that the swift action we have taken has contained any further spread of the virus," Gibrallter said.

The president also noted classes are continuing online-only this week, activities and events are still paused and dining hall services will be take-out only through Nov. 8.