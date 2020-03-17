Wells shuts down on-campus classes, CCC accelerates distance learning during coronavirus

Wells, the Aurora-based private college, announced last week that its ongoing spring break would be extended a week from March 16 to March 23. Charles Kenyon, interim dean of students, told students in an online letter on March 15 that the residential program would temporarily close.

Online classes will still be held by faculty on March 23. Students are asked to check their email daily for updates from faculty with instructions for accessing the online format.

The letter said each student living on campus must prepare to depart their housing and leave as soon as arrangements can be made. Students who live off campus but who intended to return "in the week ahead should suspend those plans until further notice," Kenyon said in the letter. Special requirements from students, including international students, will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. Kenyon said the college student affairs staff, including himself, will be available to help with any specific questions or concerns.