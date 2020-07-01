Wells trustees to decide next week if the college can operate in the fall

"In order to commit to operating for the 2020–2021 academic year, Wells needs to be confident that we will have sufficient funds to complete the entire year, and have reasonable expectation of the College continuing beyond that point. This is important for two reasons: First, this is an ethical decision that we need to make sooner rather than later, both for our students and for our faculty and staff. They need and deserve confidence that Wells will complete the academic year. The closer we get to achieving our fundraising goal, the more confident the trustees can be that our students will have what’s needed for the year," Jerome said in the letter. "Second, it will demonstrate progress to the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, whose major concern is Wells’ ability to be financially sustainable in the long term. Thus, to have our accreditation reaffirmed, we must demonstrate that we will have sufficient resources not just for this year but also the next few years. That is why we are asking people to make gifts as well as multi-year pledges."