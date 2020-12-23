'We're decimated': The future of arts and culture in Cayuga County

COVID-19 has affected just about every aspect of life, but few have been so acutely endangered as arts and culture.
From movies and music to theater and dance, most creative endeavors have been paralyzed by nine months, and counting, of people being unable to gather like they could before the pandemic.
Cayuga County is no exception. This summer marked the first in decades without musical theater at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, concerts at Hoopes Park, blockbusters at multiplexes. So The Citizen reached out to several figures in local arts and culture to ask where they stand after 2020 — and what it will take for them, and the endeavors they hold dear, to recover in 2021 and beyond.
One figure who's seen almost the full range of COVID-19's damage to arts and culture is Angela Daddabbo.
Since March, the artistic director of Auburn Public Theater hasn't been able to book any of the musicians, comedians, troupes and other performers it regularly did before.
"We're decimated," she told The Citizen. "We've had the rug pulled out from under us."
The downtown theater has stayed busy on Facebook Live, hosting events like concerts and panel talks that can be streamed by a wider audience than ever.
But there are no tickets for that audience to buy. And without revenue, Daddabbo said, the theater had to part with three of its six full-time employees. The ones left — her, Executive Director Carey Eidel and Director of Operations Janie MicGlire — are accepting only 50% of their salaries. Support from foundations and donations from the public are all they have to pay the bills.
Or at least they were all the theater had until August. The opening of Café 108 that month was "a godsend," Daddabbo said, as the neighboring for-profit business pays rent and donates revenue to the nonprofit theater. Sometimes, she wishes there was a sign over the counter telling customers that every coffee or breakfast sandwich they buy is saving local arts and culture.
Daddabbo said that in jest. But she does worry that not enough people understand just how much the pandemic has jeopardized the livelihood of so many. Arts and culture was one of the first parts of daily life to be shut down, she noted, and won't be allowed to fully reopen for months if not years. It also received no targeted relief until the $900 billion COVID-19 package agreed upon by Congress Sunday, which allocates $15 billion for arts and culture venues under the Save Our Stages Act. The help is appreciated, but Daddabbo found the lack of urgency a little disheartening.
"The hardest part for me is being deemed nonessential when we've given our lives to the very belief that the work we're doing is totally essential," she said.
"To say that society can go on without us is fascinating to me."
This week, Auburn Public Theater mailed its annual appeal letter. Daddabbo hopes the feedback shows that people understand the gravity of the situation facing arts and culture going into 2021. But it's the responsibility of organizations like hers to raise awareness of what's at stake, she said. That's why the theater included in its letter a message it was sent by an Auburn family, expressing their gratitude for the creative life it gives the city. Daddabbo keeps a folder of similar messages, and she considers them evidence that the work of her, her staff and her board of directors is essential.
With COVID-19 vaccinations underway, Daddabbo would like to see the theater begin returning to normal by September, when its seasons open. But even then, the days of packed seats and stages are probably further away. She expects virtual events to remain fairly common, too, part of what she called "the great reimagining" the pandemic has forced upon the world.
"I'm not sure how many one-person shows we're going to be able to tolerate before this is over," she said with a laugh.
However, Daddabbo will be happy to have any performer on Auburn Public Theater's stage again. For the past nine months, her thoughts have been with them as much as the theater itself.
Among the local ones who've lost their ability to make a living during the pandemic is Bob Piorun.
Last December, the longtime Auburn musician played 20 gigs, including his regular ones at downtown restaurants Osteria Salina and Next Chapter Brewpub. This month, though, Piorun didn't play anywhere. Between the state's 50% indoor capacity rule and its requirement that live music be nothing more than "incidental," the local concert scene has been all but silenced.
Also gone are Piorun's job teaching people with disabilities at Mozaic's Spotlight Studio, he told The Citizen, and all the students he instructed at his home on Clymer Street.
Piorun has taken advantage of his free time. He spent his summer recording "Marvin, Marvin, Marvin," an original song inspired by Marvin Gaye's "What's Goin' On." On Sunday, he led several other local musicians in caroling outside Auburn Public Theater. And he'll perform on the Cayuga County Arts Council's Facebook page later this week as part of its artist relief fund.
At 73, Piorun has reached a point in his life where losing work hurts less than it used to. But he's concerned for younger musicians. He believes audiences will be too paranoid to return to concerts for years, and without their ticket and merchandise revenue, the ripple effects for the industry could be seismic. He doesn't think technology can solve the problem, either. Much like the Internet crippled record sales in the early 2000s, forcing artists to rely more on performances in the first place, free ones on Facebook Live could once again condition people not to pay for what they listen to.
Even if "incidental" music like Piorun's eclectic sets at Osteria Salina survive, he continued, they will be the exception and not the rule.
"Live music will never be the same. I've been playing for 56 years and made a good living at this, but I don't foresee it going on," he said. "I'm glad I got my licks in."
Piorun expects music education will be similarly challenged. For instance, 50 children singing or blowing horns together in the school auditorium isn't going to happen again anytime soon, he said. But he's just as skeptical about instruction going virtual as he is about concerts. The lag of platforms like Zoom makes them unfriendly to music lessons, and their universal accessibility will crowd out local teachers who now have to compete against ones around the world. Nor is there an app that can copy the feeling of sharing a room with students and guiding them up close.
Since the pandemic began, Hollywood has been delaying most of its blockbuster releases due to many theaters being closed and audiences being hesitant to return to the ones that are still open. In New York, indoor theaters were closed from March until October, and screens are currently limited to a capacity of 25% or 50 people. Drive-ins have had the green light to open since May.
As a result, an increasing share of movies instead premiered on streaming platforms, in the relative safety of homes. That increase spiked in early December, though, as cases of COVID-19 did a second time in the U.S. With the box office further than ever from being profitable again, Warner Bros. announced that Christmas Day's "Wonder Woman 1984" and all of the studio's 2021 slate — "The Matrix 4," "Dune," "The Suicide Squad" and more — will be released on streamer HBO Max the same day as theaters. The announcement was described by one industry analyst as "the day the theaters died."
Auburn Movieplex 10 owner Jason Yantz isn't happy about that. But he can only wait and see how those movies fare at his and other theaters despite being orderable in living rooms, he told The Citizen. Regardless, he hopes that Warner Bros. and studios who follow suit consider such day-and-date releases a temporary response to a dire situation, and return to normal as soon as it's feasible.
"All of the film studios are losing a lot of money as time progresses," Yantz said. "So them choosing to release movies in people's homes is their way of trying to survive right now."
But Yantz, too, has been trying to survive.
He and his brother, Jeff, who own the Movieplex and three other area theaters through Rochester Theater Management, have begun offering private showings at all of them for groups of up to 20. Also offering them is the family-owned Track Cinema in Fingerlakes Mall as it tries to revive ticket sales that were down 70% this year by September, owner Randy Currier told The Citizen at the time.
The private showings are available for new movies, but Yantz said the option has been most successful with older holiday ones like "Elf" and "The Polar Express."
That might be because those movies, like the popcorn aroma and lobby chatter of the theater itself, provide nostalgia to families and friends.
"People still want to see movies on the big screen in theaters," Yantz said.
Another form of arts and culture more fully experienced from an auditorium seat is theater. And though The Rev Theatre Co. in Auburn has gone virtual, filming and streaming Buddy Holly musical "Buddy" in September, Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock said in a statement to The Citizen that his organization will always consider live performance its peak form.
"We must not forget that our specialty, focus and passion is entirely rooted in live theatrical performance. The live performing arts must be respected and preserved as historic, highly specialized and critical art forms," he said. "We are dedicated to this idea and this work and cannot wait to have our stages and venues alive once again to celebrate the shared experience of the theater."
The Rev canceled its 2020 season at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse due to COVID-19, and its losses were $1.8 million as of May, according to a presentation Smock gave at a public hearing held by the city. His staff of 21 includes several people who work in the company's education division, which has seen its operations disrupted by the pandemic as well, and specifically the rise of remote schooling. For the sake of them, the worldly performers the company hires and the Cayuga County businesses that thrive on tourism to the playhouse, Smock hopes its house can be packed again soon.
"I do think we will gather again in theaters, but it will take time, confidence in vaccines and efforts on the part of arts organizations to communicate their health and safety plans," he said.
"I do think the arts will recover."
While The Rev will return to the stage after the pandemic, Smock would like to retain at least some of the audience members the company reached for the first time virtually.
That's what the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn will spend its winter break figuring out how to do, Executive Director Kirsten Wise told The Citizen.
Ironically, she said, the museum spent its last winter break figuring out how to make its exhibits more touchable. The resulting "Explore Your History" was open only a week when COVID-19 arrived.
The museum adapted, however, by starting a weekly series of interactive online programs to stay connected to existing patrons and engage new ones. And it didn't stop when the doors opened. The series continued, and last month, the museum launched a YouTube channel and a virtual tour of its latest art show. In turn, it welcomed almost 10,000 new website users and 12% more social media followers this year. Some of them live far away from Auburn, Wise said, but some have just never made the short trip to their community museum.
The museum still took a financial hit from five months without admission fees or rentals of its Carriage House Theater, Wise continued. But she was relieved to see the community show its support.
"At the end of the day, being able to have a great membership, different funders and people who step up and help when we need it is better for our long-term sustainability," she said.
"Is it enough to keep us open long-term? Not necessarily. But I'm feeling good about that."
Those involved in arts and culture in Cayuga County also feel good about the support they've received, including the forthcoming Save Our Stages Act. Whether that support is enough to recover from such a cataclysm as the COVID-19 pandemic remains to be seen. But like Daddabbo and her "great reimagining," Wise agrees that arts and culture, as they knew it, has likely been changed forever.
"There's been a collective effect on how we do everything," she said. "As someone who's running an arts and culture institution, I think we definitely have to look at everything in a different light."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.