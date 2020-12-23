'We're decimated': The future of arts and culture in Cayuga County

Daddabbo said that in jest. But she does worry that not enough people understand just how much the pandemic has jeopardized the livelihood of so many. Arts and culture was one of the first parts of daily life to be shut down, she noted, and won't be allowed to fully reopen for months if not years. It also received no targeted relief until the $900 billion COVID-19 package agreed upon by Congress Sunday, which allocates $15 billion for arts and culture venues under the Save Our Stages Act. The help is appreciated, but Daddabbo found the lack of urgency a little disheartening.

"The hardest part for me is being deemed nonessential when we've given our lives to the very belief that the work we're doing is totally essential," she said.

"To say that society can go on without us is fascinating to me."