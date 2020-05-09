'We're going to get there': CNY ramps up COVID-19 testing, ready for reopening

With the region inching closer to the first phase, McMahon is hoping to convince the state to open other businesses that aren't in the construction or manufacturing industries. He thinks that there are businesses that could reopen under strict guidelines.

Regardless of whether other industries will be added to the phase one list, McMahon is confident that the region is ready to advance its reopening plan.

"We know what we can do and what our ability is to fight this virus in real-time," he said. "We understand what our capacity is and that's what each phase needs to be. We're going to do as much as we think we can do to stay on top of the virus in phase one and then we learn from that and then we look at phase two."

The regional reopening may provide a much-needed spark. With national unemployment at nearly 15% and more than 1.6 million unemployment claims processed in New York, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an economic crisis. There are businesses that have permanently closed and workers who have lost their jobs.

Local governments, especially counties, are struggling. Cayuga County had to furlough 11% of its government workforce due to the pandemic.