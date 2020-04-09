'We're hurting': Cayuga County golf club owners react to state's closure

Dutch Hollow was also seeing a bump in business this season, though a modest one, Galloway said. Being located so close to Onondaga County, which closed its golf courses April 5, helped.

But that bump wasn't nearly big enough to balance out the loss of tournaments, memberships and other business the course would be doing without the pandemic. Even before the state's closure, Dutch Hollow was feeling its effects, Galloway said. People were uncertain about making plans, and some of them had lost the income they'd spend on golf.

"We're talking thousands of dollars," he said. "We're hurting."

Still, Galloway understands the state's closure. Golf, as a recreational sport, is not essential right now. And he believes everyone needs to commit to social distancing as much as possible in order to slow the spread of the virus. But he also misses Dutch Hollow's golfers, whom he called "a giant family," and hopes he can see them on the course again soon.

"We gotta get this thing over with by the end of the month," Galloway said. "I'm feeling the pain, but I'm totally supporting it."

