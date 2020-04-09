'We're hurting': Cayuga County golf club owners react to state's closure

Meadowbrook Golf Club in Weedsport was having its best April in at least five years.
Usually, the combination of cold weather and rain would keep golfers away most of this month, club owner Trey Walewski said Thursday. But with some pleasant spring weather, as well as the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting closures limiting what people could do, many were reaching for their clubs.
Then, this morning, the golf courses were closed, too. They were added to the state's list of nonessential businesses, whose employees must stay home during the pandemic. Cayuga County issued its own emergency order closing all of its golf courses this afternoon.
Just like that, Meadowbrook was deprived of its chance to make up for five years of dreary Aprils, said Walewski, a PGA professional who bought the club with his wife, Tina, in 2008.
And he's not happy about it.
"It's a joke," he said. "If they close us after April 29 we'll go out of business."
Walewski believes golf courses have been deemed nonessential businesses due to political pressure, and not any innate danger they pose to public health.
The source of that pressure, he believes, is people who resent golf as a "rich white man's game" that went untouched while municipalities closed basketball courts and athletic fields in recent weeks. Walewski said he's witnessed people riding by his course taking pictures and video to support their cause, and heard from politicians who've received complaints.
"If this was just about COVID-19, I'd have no problem. But I know for a fact it's not. It's about people complaining," he said. "It's sad that this is what our world has come to."
Before it was closed, Meadowbrook was strictly following the state's guidelines on sanitation, Walewski said. Flags, cups, carts and keys were all sterilized, and only people from the same household — spouses, roommates, siblings — were allowed to share carts. And while golf is somewhat of a socially distant activity by nature, people at the clubhouse were kept 6 feet apart.
Similar protocols were followed this season by Bill Galloway, who owns Dutch Hollow Country Club in Owasco with his wife, Patty. He called golf courses "the cleanest place you can be."
"I was like a policeman out there," he joked about his efforts to enforce social distancing and sanitize every surface. "I got myself in pretty good shape."
Dutch Hollow was also seeing a bump in business this season, though a modest one, Galloway said. Being located so close to Onondaga County, which closed its golf courses April 5, helped.
But that bump wasn't nearly big enough to balance out the loss of tournaments, memberships and other business the course would be doing without the pandemic. Even before the state's closure, Dutch Hollow was feeling its effects, Galloway said. People were uncertain about making plans, and some of them had lost the income they'd spend on golf.
"We're talking thousands of dollars," he said. "We're hurting."
Still, Galloway understands the state's closure. Golf, as a recreational sport, is not essential right now. And he believes everyone needs to commit to social distancing as much as possible in order to slow the spread of the virus. But he also misses Dutch Hollow's golfers, whom he called "a giant family," and hopes he can see them on the course again soon.
"We gotta get this thing over with by the end of the month," Galloway said. "I'm feeling the pain, but I'm totally supporting it."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.