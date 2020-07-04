'We're not closed': Fair Haven's July 4 weekend busy despite setbacks

FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven is usually packed with people for the Fourth of July weekend, with a parade, fireworks, and food and drink vendors making it the biggest time of the year for the bayside village.
But most events were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People in the area on the Fourth of July, from those operating businesses to folks out for the remaining activities, said things were still busy Saturday, if a bit quieter than normal.
Alicia Sullivan, whose family has had property in the area for her entire life, said the Independence Day weekend was a bit different this year. While gazing out at the vessels on Little Sodus Bay for the annual boat parade, she noted there were more boats going around the bay than usual.
"This is the only thing you can do, right?" she said. "You can socially distance, you can be outside."
She waved at the boat containing her husband, Richard Sullivan, and uncle, Chris Leys. One vessel had musicians playing music aboard. Another featured what appeared to be giant stuffed monkey at the top, with a sign that read "Kong vs. COVID," in reference to the iconic fictional ape King Kong. Various American flags could be seen on the boats. Even a person paddling in a canoe could be spotted on the water.
Sullivan said she believed people were acting more cautious this weekend, keeping their distance from someone they might normally have a drink with. She felt people were still making the best out of the situation, however.
"I just hope that maybe next year we'll be back to whatever normal is," Sullivan added as she laughed through her face mask.
Speaking with The Citizen Thursday, Mayor James Basile said that while many of the traditional events weren't happening, "We're not closed." The boat parade was still ready to go and different bands would be playing, he added, and restaurants, marinas, garage sales and Fair Haven Beach State Park would be open.
While he believed some foot traffic would be gone compared to traditional Independence Day weekends, he said he noticed traffic picking up that week. He felt confident about the turnout.
"We have some pretty resilient residents and some resilient summer people," Basile said. "Everybody I've talked to the last four, five days (has said) 'You know, next year will be bigger and better and people will be more excited to come back to it.'"
Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, state park police turned away a steady stream of cars because the park was at full capacity.
Over at Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, owner Brian DiBernardo said business was still busy but not as busy as normal for the Fourth of July. The restaurant could be at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, he said, so he had to eliminate eight tables. They had been limited to takeout-only for a few months, which hurt business, he said. He said he believed the nice weather was helping to bring people out.
"If we had bad weather, I'd really be hurting," DiBernardo said.
People were dining outside and ordering inside of the Hardcare Cafe and General Store. On a typical Fourth of July, manager Kara Burgess said, there would be a line out the door for drinks-to-go, selling a lot of smoothies and milkshakes. It was busy right when the business opened at 8 a.m., with a waiting list for a couple of hours.
Burgess said sales have largely been the same as normal for the year, but they've had to get creative. When the restaurant could only offer takeout, they added a family meal menu. Hardware is also at the same capacity, but they redistributed some tables to some outdoors spots, Burgess continued. She felt the weekend was proceeding well.
"We didn't know whether to expect people to still come camp because they've always camped here, or whether it would be a lot slower," Burgess said. "So I am pretty happy with how it's going, because I thought it could have been a lot worse."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
