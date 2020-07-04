'We're not closed': Fair Haven's July 4 weekend busy despite setbacks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven is usually packed with people for the Fourth of July weekend, with a parade, fireworks, and food and drink vendors making it the biggest time of the year for the bayside village.

But most events were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People in the area on the Fourth of July, from those operating businesses to folks out for the remaining activities, said things were still busy Saturday, if a bit quieter than normal.

Alicia Sullivan, whose family has had property in the area for her entire life, said the Independence Day weekend was a bit different this year. While gazing out at the vessels on Little Sodus Bay for the annual boat parade, she noted there were more boats going around the bay than usual.

"This is the only thing you can do, right?" she said. "You can socially distance, you can be outside."

She waved at the boat containing her husband, Richard Sullivan, and uncle, Chris Leys. One vessel had musicians playing music aboard. Another featured what appeared to be giant stuffed monkey at the top, with a sign that read "Kong vs. COVID," in reference to the iconic fictional ape King Kong. Various American flags could be seen on the boats. Even a person paddling in a canoe could be spotted on the water.