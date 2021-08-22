'We're trained for this': Inside Auburn hospital's response to Thruway bus crash

Auburn hospital received 28 of the 57 crash victims. By Sunday, 20 of the patients were discharged. The remaining eight patients were either transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse or, in one case, to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Dr. Patsy Iannolo, the hospital's chief of emergency medicine, said there are certain traumatic injuries that require specialized treatment not available in Auburn. The medical team at Auburn stabilized patients with serious injuries before they were transferred to hospitals in Rochester or Syracuse.

What helped expedite the diagnoses of many patients was the use of two CTs and other radiology equipment. The technicians went to each room to perform CT scans and X-rays to determine the extent of the injuries. Those images were sent to Rochester to be processed.

"We were bombarding them with more CAT scans than they've ever seen and they turned around the readings pretty quickly," Iannolo said.