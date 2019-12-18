The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are blocked following a crash between exits 39 and 40 of the New York State Thruway.
According to the Thruway Authority, the crash occurred at milepost 302 — two miles east of the Weedsport exit. Both lanes are blocked.
More information about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved, wasn't immediately available.
Motorists should expect delays and may wish to use alternate routes.
This story will be updated.