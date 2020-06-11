Westhill High School senior wins Katko's Congressional Art Competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A central New York student is the winner of U.S. Rep. John Katko's annual Congressional Art Competition.

Margaret Hunt, a senior at Westhill High School, was recognized for her artwork, "The Horse of Inis Mor." The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

The annual competition is open to high school students in the 24th Congressional District, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.

"Margaret is an incredibly talented artist and I look forward to seeing her piece on display in Washington," Katko said in a statement.

It's the second consecutive year an Onondaga County student has won the contest. In 2016 and 2017, the winners hailed from Cayuga County.

