'What America is all about': Healing Field in Auburn honors fallen soldiers, veterans

AUBURN — David Pappert said that around 50 people helped prepare the Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams in Auburn at around 7 a.m. Friday.

The Memorial Day weekend display of over 600 American flags at Hoopes Park is meant to recognize veterans and fallen servicemen and women. Pappert, a member of the committee from Knights of Columbus Council No. 207, which organized the event, said he believes it is important to honor who those who have served. Before a ceremony Friday night, Pappert said he and the volunteers were happy to acknowledge veterans and the fallen and "don't see it as work or an obligation."

The event is supporting Operation Enduring Gratitude, which takes local veterans to see war memorials in Washington. Pappert is also the chair for Operation Enduring Gratitude. Around 100 people were at the event Friday, including members of VFW Post 1975 Color Guard and the American Legion SK Post 1324 Honor Guard, which acted as a firing squad, who all participated in the ceremony.