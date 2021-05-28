'What America is all about': Healing Field in Auburn honors fallen soldiers, veterans

AUBURN — David Pappert said that around 50 people helped prepare the Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams in Auburn at around 7 a.m. Friday.
The Memorial Day weekend display of over 600 American flags at Hoopes Park is meant to recognize veterans and fallen servicemen and women. Pappert, a member of the committee from Knights of Columbus Council No. 207, which organized the event, said he believes it is important to honor who those who have served. Before a ceremony Friday night, Pappert said he and the volunteers were happy to acknowledge veterans and the fallen and "don't see it as work or an obligation."
The event is supporting Operation Enduring Gratitude, which takes local veterans to see war memorials in Washington. Pappert is also the chair for Operation Enduring Gratitude. Around 100 people were at the event Friday, including members of VFW Post 1975 Color Guard and the American Legion SK Post 1324 Honor Guard, which acted as a firing squad, who all participated in the ceremony.
Before the event, John L. Elice, who has family members who were in the military, including his father, John Elice, said he believed it was important to come out to supports events like this.
"They put their lives on the line," he said.
The Rev. Lou Vasile gave the opening prayer and when Kate Tabone sang the National Anthem, some people saluted, their bent arms straight as arrows.
Col. Patrick Malvaso, who is from Auburn and served on the staff of Gen. Colin Powell, said it is important to remember military members and noted that when veterans go on Operation Enduring Gratitude trips, he tries to ensure that they have great experiences.
At one point, the Rev. Frank Loi and the Rev. Justin Miller led the crowd in a rendition of "God Bless America," filling the park air with music as people proudly sang along.
After the ceremony ended, Cheryl Foster, who was also involved with the event, gazed out at the field full of red, white and blue, while grinning ear-to-ear. She said that she was thrilled to be a part of the event, noting she feels Auburn is "excellent" about honoring veterans.
"This, to me, is what America is all about," Foster said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.