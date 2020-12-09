What are 'cases awaiting admission' in Cayuga County COVID-19 report?

When the Cayuga County Health Department released its COVID-19 situational update on Monday, there was a new statistic included the report.
"Cases awaiting admission."
On Monday, there were 142 cases awaiting admission. The health department resumed daily updates on Tuesday. That report mentioned 132 cases awaiting admission.
According to Kim Abate, a senior public health educator at the Cayuga County Health Department, cases awaiting admission are individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, but need to be contacted to be placed into mandatory isolation.
Support Local Journalism
When an individual tests positive for the virus, they are directed to isolate until they no longer have symptoms. There are several reasons why the health department may not be able to contact these positive cases. Abate said the individuals may not answer the phone, they don't have a voicemail set up, their voicemail is full or there is a wrong phone number listed for them.
While these are positive cases, they aren't included in Cayuga County's total numbers of active and confirmed cases. They are added to the tallies once they are admitted into mandatory isolation.
In Tuesday's report, the health department said there were 1,101 confirmed cases — the total since mid-March when the county had its first case — and 279 in mandatory isolation.
Because the county has streamlined its report and shares the number of new case admissions along with the cases awaiting admission, The Citizen calculates the number of new cases by comparing the new total number of confirmed cases and cases awaiting admission to the previous day's numbers.
On Monday, there were 1,193 total cases — 1,051 confirmed cases and 142 awaiting admission. The total grew to 1,233 on Tuesday, with 1,101 confirmed cases and 132 awaiting admission. With an increase of 40 cases in a 24-hour period, that's the number of new cases in the county. And that's a number The Citizen will report when the health department releases its situational updates.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.