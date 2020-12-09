What are 'cases awaiting admission' in Cayuga County COVID-19 report?

When the Cayuga County Health Department released its COVID-19 situational update on Monday, there was a new statistic included the report.

"Cases awaiting admission."

On Monday, there were 142 cases awaiting admission. The health department resumed daily updates on Tuesday. That report mentioned 132 cases awaiting admission.

According to Kim Abate, a senior public health educator at the Cayuga County Health Department, cases awaiting admission are individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, but need to be contacted to be placed into mandatory isolation.

When an individual tests positive for the virus, they are directed to isolate until they no longer have symptoms. There are several reasons why the health department may not be able to contact these positive cases. Abate said the individuals may not answer the phone, they don't have a voicemail set up, their voicemail is full or there is a wrong phone number listed for them.

While these are positive cases, they aren't included in Cayuga County's total numbers of active and confirmed cases. They are added to the tallies once they are admitted into mandatory isolation.