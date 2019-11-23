AUBURN — Farm owner Donald Bowden will turn 90 next year, and he isn't sure of the next step to take with his farm.
Bowden has lived on Bowden Farms, a mile south of Weedsport, his entire life, and currently rents the land. So he decided to attend a farm transition planning fair at Cayuga Community College in Auburn Saturday. The event was for farmers and landowners seeking to pass on their farm, with subjects such as communication and business planning.
After spending a few hours at the fair, Bowden said he feels he should speak to a lawyer. He said he wants "to find out what to do with the farm. I can't keep going."
The New York Agricultural Land Trust held the event along with the college, the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, Cayuga County Economic Development Agency and the Cornell Cooperative Extensions of Cayuga County and Seneca County. Amy Olney, executive director of the land trust, said 90% of retirement-age farmers in New York don't have a successor set.
"We know that when that land is transitioning within a family or outside of the family that is the time when it's most likely to be converted to non-agriculture uses, to be developed for other uses," she said. Olney said the trust's mission is to make sure that land continues to be used for agriculture.
Erica Leubner, a farm family consultant with New York FarmNet, which handles services ranging from working with farmers on financial planning to helping them manage emotional issues, spoke about the importance of communication when planning succession. She said communication problems within farm businesses are the "number one" reason why plans stop or slow down.
Parties in meetings can get wrapped up in personal issues and decades-old conflicts, Leubner said, because attorneys, tax professionals or financial advisers are not there to untangle personal and relational conflicts. Before professionals are brought in, people should look for a neutral third party, she said.
"I did have one farm client at one time, it came up in a talk where they said one person always got a bigger pile of mashed potatoes on their plate," Leubner said. "That came out in a meeting but they've been harboring that their whole life as an adult. So you don't want to necessarily be paying an adviser to hear about the pile of mashed potatoes."
These planning conversations need to be "intentional and responsible," she said, adding that a meeting should be planned far in advance along with an agenda that all of the parties have seen and added to and that a meeting schedule that works for everyone should be established. Leubner added that active listening is critical for effective communication.