What Tessy Plastics will be doing at its new Grant Avenue facility

A recent Freedom of Information Law request has shed some light on what Tessy Plastics will be doing at the Grant Avenue Plaza property it purchased in June.

The property will be used to test the COVID-19 test kits that Tessy makes at its facility on Technology Park Boulevard in Auburn, according to a May 19 email from Tessy Director of Financial Operations Joseph Ranalli to the zoning office of the town of Sennett, where the property is located. Ranalli said the plaza facility, which he called a "lab," will operate 24/7, with about 12 to 20 people working there.

The kits will arrive in batches of a few lightweight boxes via a passenger vehicle, Ranalli continued. The lab will have 40 analyzers that the kits will then be plugged into for testing. Kits that fail will be discarded into the same biological waste containers one would find at a doctor's office, but Ranalli noted that Tessy has been assured by "our customer" that the kits' contents are not harmful to humans.

"These kits have the ability to test for really any virus that may come in the future as well," Ranalli said. "They are already approved for Strep, flu, and now COVID-19."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}