What to know about census takers canvassing NY neighborhoods

With the deadline for data collection one month away, people should expect to see U.S. Census Bureau workers going door-to-door in neighborhoods trying to reach people who have not yet been counted.

The New York Regional Census Center said in a news release this week that it is actively conducting non-response followup operations across every city, town, and municipality in the state in an attempt to ensure a complete and accurate count of everyone living in the United States.

The final day for data collection is Sept. 30, and the Census Bureau is urging households to respond.

Census takers are wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines as they canvass neighborhoods. Workers will make up to six attempts at each address to count possible residents between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., including on weekends, to reach people when they are more likely at home.

Identifying a Census Bureau employee can be accomplished by checking their ID badge, which includes:

• Their name

• Their photograph

• A Department of Commerce Watermark

• An expiration date