What to know about census takers canvassing NY neighborhoods

With the deadline for data collection one month away, people should expect to see U.S. Census Bureau workers going door-to-door in neighborhoods trying to reach people who have not yet been counted.
The New York Regional Census Center said in a news release this week that it is actively conducting non-response followup operations across every city, town, and municipality in the state in an attempt to ensure a complete and accurate count of everyone living in the United States.
The final day for data collection is Sept. 30, and the Census Bureau is urging households to respond.
Census takers are wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines as they canvass neighborhoods. Workers will make up to six attempts at each address to count possible residents between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., including on weekends, to reach people when they are more likely at home.
Identifying a Census Bureau employee can be accomplished by checking their ID badge, which includes:
• Their name
• Their photograph
• A Department of Commerce Watermark
• An expiration date
Employees will also have an official 2020 Census bag and Census Bureau issued iPhone. Anyone who is still unsure may ask the census taker for their supervisor’s contact information or the phone number for the local Census Bureau regional census center.
The Census Bureau said that census takers should never ask for any of the following information:
• Your Social Security number
• Your bank account or credit card numbers
• Anything on behalf of a political party
• Money or donations
The U.S. Census Bureau has also created a group of experienced field experts to monitor, evaluate and resolve quality issues. Because census takers are using mobile devices instead of paper, the bureau a great deal of data about how long the census takers spend interviewing each respondent and where they physically were when the interview was conducted. Supervisors may re-interview a portion of the census takers’ work to verify quality standards are met.
Responding to the 2020 Census can be done online, by phone or by mail. For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
