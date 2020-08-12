What to know about rise in Cayuga County COVID-19 cases

April and May were the worst months of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York, so it wasn't unusual to have days with four, five or more cases in Cayuga County.
That became less common in June and July. After averaging more than a new case each day in April and May, the total number of confirmed cases in Cayuga County dipped to 28 in June and 19 in July. The virus was still present in the community, but the county largely contained the spread. At one point in mid-July, there were two active cases.
And then came Monday.
The Cayuga County Health Department released its situational update with a sobering revelation: There were six new COVID-19 cases. It's the largest single-day increase since May 28.
The spike could be an anomaly. Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County's public health director, told The Citizen Tuesday that she's not too concerned because some of the test results were delayed due to the backlog at laboratories operated by LabCorp and Qwest, two companies with large networks of labs across the country. The turnaround time at these labs has fluctuated during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cuddy says it's now between three and five days.
There is a shorter wait for test results from two central New York labs, Cayuga Medical Associates in Ithaca and SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. Those labs can return results within 24 hours — an "ideal" timeline, according to Cuddy.
The six new cases include at least three people who recently traveled to a state on New York's travel advisory. Visitors from 33 states and U.S. territories, or state residents who travel to those areas, must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York. The states and territories are on the list because of high COVID-19 infection rates.
The recent travelers who tested positive for COVID-19 quarantined after returning to Cayuga County and they were tested while in quarantine, Cuddy said. There have been other recent cases linked to out-of-state travel.
Cuddy advised residents to reconsider nonessential trips, especially to states on New York's quarantine list.
"They are restricted for a reason," she said. "There is a higher percentage of positive COVID cases in those states than others who are not restricted."
While there isn't immediate concern about the one-day surge in cases, it could be part of a growing trend in Cayuga County. In the first 10 days of August, there have been 15 new COVID-19 cases — nearly the same number of cases (19) there was in July. The county is on pace to have more than 40 new COVID-19 cases in one month for the first time since May.
The health department's next situational update, which will be released Friday, will provide more information about whether Monday's case total was a one-off or if it's an indication that there are more people contracting the virus.
Since mid-March when the county reported its first COVID-19 case, there have been 156 confirmed cases. Among New York's 62 counties, it's the 16th-lowest total in the state. Local health officials want to ensure that case numbers remain low.
Cuddy issued a few reminders, including limiting exposure to other people and limiting social gatherings. She urged residents to "keep your circle small" — a phrase she attributed to Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator for the department.
"Yes, it's the face cover. As importantly, it's safe distancing and washing your hands. Monitor yourself for well-being and how you feel. Stay home if you don't feel well," Cuddy said. "If we practice these prevention actions and frequently wash our hands and keep our circle small with the people that we interact with, it should help prevent people from becoming exposed to this virus."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
