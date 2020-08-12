What to know about rise in Cayuga County COVID-19 cases

While there isn't immediate concern about the one-day surge in cases, it could be part of a growing trend in Cayuga County. In the first 10 days of August, there have been 15 new COVID-19 cases — nearly the same number of cases (19) there was in July. The county is on pace to have more than 40 new COVID-19 cases in one month for the first time since May.

The health department's next situational update, which will be released Friday, will provide more information about whether Monday's case total was a one-off or if it's an indication that there are more people contracting the virus.

Since mid-March when the county reported its first COVID-19 case, there have been 156 confirmed cases. Among New York's 62 counties, it's the 16th-lowest total in the state. Local health officials want to ensure that case numbers remain low.

Cuddy issued a few reminders, including limiting exposure to other people and limiting social gatherings. She urged residents to "keep your circle small" — a phrase she attributed to Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator for the department.